Russian media 'censorship' overrules Swedish & Danish constitution

The EU Council of Ministers banned the dissemination of the content of two Russian media in March, followed by three other outlets in June.
The censorship decision was approved by the European Court of Justice in July.
Member states' constitutional defence of freedom of expression has been set aside. And this democratic downturn, has happened almost without public debate, or critical media coverage.
It is hard to underst...
Staffan Dahloff is a freelance journalist and lecturer. Asborn Slot Jorgensen is a journalist and associate professor. Roger Buch is an associate professor at the Danish School of Media and Journalism at Aarhus.
