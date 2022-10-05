Ad
A destroyed car displayed in Donetsk in 2015, now annexed by Russia (Photo: Irina Gorbasyova)

Putin's twin aim: to break Ukraine and West's consensus

Ukraine
Opinion
by Anton Shekhovtsov, Vienna,

Russian President Vladimir Putin's swift announcement of the so-called "referenda" in the second half of September was just one element of the Kremlin's two-pronged response to international and domestic developments.

Ukraine's counteroffensive, and especially the almost complete liberation of the Kharkiv Oblast, not only laid the groundwork for further liberation of Russia-occupied Ukrainian territories but also angered the right-wing extremist Russian circles.

They had long ar...

Ukraine

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

A destroyed car displayed in Donetsk in 2015, now annexed by Russia (Photo: Irina Gorbasyova)

