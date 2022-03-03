Why I'm fighting in Ukraine — a Frenchman explains

On Wednesday (2 March), following president Volodymyr Zelensky's call, I enlisted as a foreign volunteer in the Ukrainian army.\n \nI travelled from Brussels to the recruitment centre of a city in the western part of the country. My family and my friends have had little warning or explanation of my actions.\n \nEach time I had to discuss or explain, I minimised the situation or I told white lies about my real intentions.\n \nIn a way, I was also minimising the situation to myself, as until no...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Florent Coury, 39, is a human resources expert who works in the French automobile sector.
Florent Coury, 39, is a human resources expert who works in the French automobile sector.