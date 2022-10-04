Ad
euobserver
The Czech EU presidency will present their ideas at the joint home affairs council on 14 October (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Czech EU presidency wants asylum pledges to be secret

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The Czech EU presidency wants to keep so-called solidarity pledges by member states secret when it comes to EU asylum rules.

That desire for secrecy is detailed as part of proposals in an internal EU paper dated 29 September and will be presented and discussed later this month among EU interior ministers.

The secrecy also highlights the political pitfalls over asylum, following years of infighting among EU states on how to best divide and share out arrivals of those seeking protec...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

