Losing on the Ukrainian battlefield will not unseat Putin

The stunning military successes of the Ukrainian armed forces in territory Russia had been controlling since the crisis began in 2014 marks a dramatic turning point in this war. Russian forces appear to be on the brink of defeat.
That being said, the unpredictability of this conflict means the Ukrainian counter-offensive should be taken with some caution.
Vladimir Putin has said Russia's plans will not change as a result of the Ukrainian advances and insisted the Russian offensi...
Hugo Blewett-Mundy is a policy advisor on Russia and Eastern Europe for Henry Smith MP, a member of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee in the House of Commons, a post-graduate scholar in Russian and post-Soviet Politics from University College London, and a freelance journalist covering Russia and eastern European affairs.
