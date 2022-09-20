Ad
It has been almost seven months since the Russian president escalated the Ukrainian crisis into a full-scale invasion. In that time, it has become clear he underestimated two things (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Losing on the Ukrainian battlefield will not unseat Putin

by Hugo Blewett-Mundy, London,

The stunning military successes of the Ukrainian armed forces in territory Russia had been controlling since the crisis began in 2014 marks a dramatic turning point in this war. Russian forces appear to be on the brink of defeat.

That being said, the unpredictability of this conflict means the Ukrainian counter-offensive should be taken with some caution.

Vladimir Putin has said Russia's plans will not change as a result of the Ukrainian advances and insisted the Russian offensi...

Author Bio

Hugo Blewett-Mundy is a policy advisor on Russia and Eastern Europe for Henry Smith MP, a member of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee in the House of Commons, a post-graduate scholar in Russian and post-Soviet Politics from University College London, and a freelance journalist covering Russia and eastern European affairs.

