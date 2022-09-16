New EU media bill seeks to curtail government meddling

New rules are being proposed to clawback political influence on media in the EU and step-up transparency of its ownership.

The proposal for a so-called European Media Freedom Act announced Friday (16 September) by the European Commission is part of wider efforts to tackle the erosion of rule of law in EU states like Poland and Hungary.

"For the first time in the EU law, we are presenting safeguards to protect the editorial independence of the media," Vera Jourova, a vice-president...