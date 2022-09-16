Ad
euobserver
EU commissioners Vera Jourova (l) and Thierry Breton presented the bill jointly to the media (Photo: European Union, 2022)

New EU media bill seeks to curtail government meddling

Rule of Law
Digital
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

New rules are being proposed to clawback political influence on media in the EU and step-up transparency of its ownership.

The proposal for a so-called European Media Freedom Act announced Friday (16 September) by the European Commission is part of wider efforts to tackle the erosion of rule of law in EU states like Poland and Hungary.

"For the first time in the EU law, we are presenting safeguards to protect the editorial independence of the media," Vera Jourova, a vice-president...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawDigital

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Greece accused of undermining rule of law in wiretap scandal
Hungary - how the government crippled the media
Hungary's largest news site warns independence at risk
EU commissioners Vera Jourova (l) and Thierry Breton presented the bill jointly to the media (Photo: European Union, 2022)

Tags

Rule of LawDigital

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections