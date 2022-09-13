Ad
euobserver
Despite their own suffering, Yemeni communities generously shelter nearly 100,000 refugees from other war-affected countries (Photo: YGUSSWP)

Why Yemen deserves our support

EU & the World
Opinion
by Maya Ameratunga, New York/Sanaa,

With Yemen's truce since April, Yemenis finally have a glimpse of hope for a peaceful future, after more than seven devastating years of war. In the midst of competing global crises and priorities, it is critical that — now more than ever — the international community must not forget Yemen.

Yemen's share of displacement is more than 4.3 million people who had to flee their homes to find safety elsewhere within the country — one of t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

Yemen foreign minister to EU: to stop the war, talk to Iran
Yemen's refugees in 'appalling conditions', says UN agency
A chance for peace in Yemen?
UN aid official : 'Don't forget women of Yemen'
Despite their own suffering, Yemeni communities generously shelter nearly 100,000 refugees from other war-affected countries (Photo: YGUSSWP)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections