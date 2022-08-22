Habeck rejects extending Germany's nuclear power plants

German economy minister Robert Habeck said on Sunday he would not consider extending the lifetime of the country's last three remaining nuclear power plants, in order to save gas.
Speaking during a discussion with citizens at an open-door event in Berlin, Habeck said allowing the nuclear plants to run into next year will only save two-percent of gas used in Germany.
It is the "wrong decision given how little we would save," Habeck said.
His remarks
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
