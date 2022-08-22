Ad
euobserver
Economy minister Robert Habeck said extending the lifetime of Germany's nuclear power plants is the 'wrong decision' (Photo: EPA)

Habeck rejects extending Germany's nuclear power plants

Green Economy
Ukraine
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

German economy minister Robert Habeck said on Sunday he would not consider extending the lifetime of the country's last three remaining nuclear power plants, in order to save gas.

Speaking during a discussion with citizens at an open-door event in Berlin, Habeck said allowing the nuclear plants to run into next year will only save two-percent of gas used in Germany.

It is the "wrong decision given how little we would save," Habeck said.

His remarks

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyUkraine

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

Germany needs to cut gas use by 20% to stave off winter crisis
Conditions met for German nuclear extension, officials say
European inflation hits 25-year high, driven by energy spike
Economy minister Robert Habeck said extending the lifetime of Germany's nuclear power plants is the 'wrong decision' (Photo: EPA)

Tags

Green EconomyUkraine

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections