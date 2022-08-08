How Ukraine made the case anew for an EU army

People are asking and will continue to ask with increased urgency: when will the war in Ukraine end? Will the barbarism inflicted by Vladimir Putin ever end?

The answer lies primarily in the hands of Ukraine. But ultimately also in those of the rest of us: the EU, the United States, the UK and other democratic countries of the world.

Among these external actors, the decisive answer to this question should be given by the EU, whose neighbourhood is the most affected by the Russian...