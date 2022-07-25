World leaders condemn Putin's Odessa attack after grain deal

World leaders have condemned a Russian missile strike on Ukraine's Odessa seaport on Saturday (23 July), after a landmark deal to resume grain exports was reached earlier last week.
"Striking a target crucial for grain export a day after the signature of Istanbul agreements is particularly reprehensible and again demonstrates Russia's total disregard for international law and commitments," said EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell.
After months of intense negotiations, Ukraine...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
