The eurozone bank chief steps down from his post next year (Photo: Pixabay)

Draghi to stay in secretive 'lobby' group

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

European Central Bank (ECB) president Mario Draghi will remain member of an opaque "lobbyist" group despite complaints.

His membership of the G30 group was "fully compatible with the independence, reputation, and integrity" of the ECB, the bank said on Wednesday (18 April).

"This does not entail any conflict of interest," it said.

The 70-year old Italian banker, who steps down from his ECB top post next year, took part in the G30 meetings, which amounted to "intellectual ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

