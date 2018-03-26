Ad
Danyliuk: 'Whenever you try to change something you get a pushback' (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Interview

Ukraine eyes €500m EU aid, while fighting corruption

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Kiev is hoping to secure more than €500m in EU aid by July, amid its never-ending fight against corruption.

"Hopefully, it will be in June. I really hope so," Oleksandr Danyliuk, the Ukrainian finance minister, told EUobserver in an interview.

The tranche would be part of a €1bn EU programme designed to give the Ukrainian state more liquidity.

It is not a done deal, and will require MEPs approval, amid EU concerns that the Ukrainian state is not a safe pair of hands.

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

