Several EU countries are worried that the commission's plans could lead to gas reduction for households (Photo: jiva)

EU ministers struggle over 15% gas-cut plan

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU energy ministers gather in Brussels on Tuesday (26 July) for a special council meeting, with several countries aiming to water down the EU Commission's winter emergency gas plan.

Some member states are hoping to soften the bloc's plan to require them to use less gas over winter, as Europe prepares for uncertain supplies from Russia.

The commission last week proposed that the 27 EU members each cut their gas use by 15 pe...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

