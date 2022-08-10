EU Commission shrugs off Polish threats on rule-of-law

The European Commission says nothing has changed in its rule of law dispute with Poland after Warsaw threatened to turn its "cannons" on the Brussels-executive.
Poland will not receive €35bn in Covid-19 recovery grants and loans because its judicial reforms still fall short, Arianna Podesta, European Commission spokesperson told reporters in Brussels on Tuesday (9 August).
Poland had adopted a law to replace its disputed disciplinary chamber for judges with a new body.
But ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
