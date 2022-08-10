EU Commission shrugs off Polish threats on rule-of-law

The European Commission says nothing has changed in its rule of law dispute with Poland after Warsaw threatened to turn its "cannons" on the Brussels-executive.

Poland will not receive €35bn in Covid-19 recovery grants and loans because its judicial reforms still fall short, Arianna Podesta, European Commission spokesperson told reporters in Brussels on Tuesday (9 August).

Poland had adopted a law to replace its disputed disciplinary chamber for judges with a new body.

But ...