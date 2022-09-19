Green groups go to court on EU nuclear and gas rules

A group of civil society organisations have launched legal action against the European Commission for the inclusion of gas and nuclear in the EU guidelines for sustainable investment, the so-called EU taxonomy.
The taxonomy, controversially adopted before the summer, includes certain investments in gas and nuclear included under the category of "transitional economic activities".
But ClientEarth, the European bran...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
