Ad
euobserver
'Why can Russia still earn almost a billion euros a day by selling energy?,' Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky told EU leaders (Photo: European Union)

EU agrees on partial oil ban after Zelensky's call for unity

EU Political
Ukraine
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

EU leaders agreed on a partial Russian oil embargo late on Monday (30 May) at the summit in Brussels, after weeks of negotiations and push back from the Hungarian government.

The agreement came after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky's appeal to member states to approve the new set of sanctions against Russia — and remain a "united Europe".

The embargo will set a two-phase oil ban on Russian oil imports, targeting first seaborne deliveries and temporarily excluding crude via ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalUkraine

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Ukraine lawyer enlists EU watchdog against Russian oil
Orbán oil veto to deface EU summit on Ukraine
EU leaders meet to break deadlock over oil ban
EU could soften Russian oil ban plan as summit kicks off
'Why can Russia still earn almost a billion euros a day by selling energy?,' Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky told EU leaders (Photo: European Union)

Tags

EU PoliticalUkraine

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections