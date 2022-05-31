EU agrees on partial oil ban after Zelensky's call for unity

EU leaders agreed on a partial Russian oil embargo late on Monday (30 May) at the summit in Brussels, after weeks of negotiations and push back from the Hungarian government.
The agreement came after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky's appeal to member states to approve the new set of sanctions against Russia — and remain a "united Europe".
The embargo will set a two-phase oil ban on Russian oil imports, targeting first seaborne deliveries and temporarily excluding crude via ...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
