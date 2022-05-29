Ad
EU leaders are expected to debate Russian oil embargo but a deal is unlikely (Photo: European Parliament)

EU leaders zoom in on sanctions and energy This WEEK

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU leaders will meet on Monday (30 May) and Tuesday (31 May) with a special focus on Ukraine and getting off Russia oil and gas supplies.

EU leaders are gathering in the afternoon a 4PM on Monday after EU ambassadors meet in the morning to try to find a compromise on a Russia oil embargo between member states.

Hungary has been the most vocal opponent of agreeing to a Russian oil ban by the end of the year as it is exposed great to Russian energy supplies.

On Tuesday, lead...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

