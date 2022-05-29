EU leaders zoom in on sanctions and energy This WEEK

EU leaders will meet on Monday (30 May) and Tuesday (31 May) with a special focus on Ukraine and getting off Russia oil and gas supplies.
EU leaders are gathering in the afternoon a 4PM on Monday after EU ambassadors meet in the morning to try to find a compromise on a Russia oil embargo between member states.
Hungary has been the most vocal opponent of agreeing to a Russian oil ban by the end of the year as it is exposed great to Russian energy supplies.
On Tuesday, lead...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
