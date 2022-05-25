Ad
euobserver
Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orbán's govenrment has been under EU scrunity for concerns over democratic backsliding (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Orbán's new state of emergency under fire

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Hungary's government has declared a state of emergency and given itself sweeping new powers in the wake of the war in Ukraine, prime minister Viktor Orbán announced.

The new authority allows the Budapest government to approve measures by decree, curb fundamental rights —with some fearing it will be abused by Orbán's government to bypass parliament and stifle criticism.

Orbán's government, which won a fourth consecutive term in A...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Are Orban's Covid powers now the 'new normal' in Hungary?
Orbán oil veto to deface EU summit on Ukraine
EU can expect Orbán 'on steroids'
Orbán's overtures to Moscow are distasteful and detrimental
Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orbán's govenrment has been under EU scrunity for concerns over democratic backsliding (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections