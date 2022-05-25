Orbán's new state of emergency under fire

Hungary's government has declared a state of emergency and given itself sweeping new powers in the wake of the war in Ukraine, prime minister Viktor Orbán announced.
The new authority allows the Budapest government to approve measures by decree, curb fundamental rights —with some fearing it will be abused by Orbán's government to bypass parliament and stifle criticism.
Orbán's government, which won a fourth consecutive term in A...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.