Last-minute legal changes to Bosnian election law stir controversy

The EU remained lukewarm on the controversial decision by Bosnia and Herzegovina's international envoy, tasked with steering post-war recovery, to change the constitution and election law shortly after polls closed on Sunday (3 October) night.

The election law has been an issue for over a decade, with dozens of rounds of failed negotiations among ethnic groups of the federation.

A country of 3.3 million, Bosnia and Herzegovina has a tripartite presidency and a complex power-shari...