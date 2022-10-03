Ad
euobserver
A country of 3.3 million, Bosnia and Herzegovina has complex power-sharing structure between the three constituent ethnicities, Muslims, Serbs and Croats (Photo: Michal Huniewicz)

Last-minute legal changes to Bosnian election law stir controversy

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU remained lukewarm on the controversial decision by Bosnia and Herzegovina's international envoy, tasked with steering post-war recovery, to change the constitution and election law shortly after polls closed on Sunday (3 October) night.

The election law has been an issue for over a decade, with dozens of rounds of failed negotiations among ethnic groups of the federation.

A country of 3.3 million, Bosnia and Herzegovina has a tripartite presidency and a complex power-shari...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU hopes sanctions threat will stop Bosnia breakup
Why Bosnia & Herzegovina is not ready for the EU
MEPs seek probe into EU commissioner over Bosnia
A chorus of warnings about Russian meddling in Bosnia
A country of 3.3 million, Bosnia and Herzegovina has complex power-sharing structure between the three constituent ethnicities, Muslims, Serbs and Croats (Photo: Michal Huniewicz)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections