EU leaders urge for stability in the UK 'as soon as possible'

EU leaders urged for stability in the UK "as soon as possible", following Liz Truss' resignation on Thursday (20) — after just 45 days in the prime minister's seat.

Truss will enter history as the shorter-serving premier. It is yet unclear who will lead the next Conservative government, with some calling for elections.

"It is not a complete surprise to us," Slovenia's Robert Golob summed up when arriving to the summit. "It was somehow predictable for the last two weeks," he sai...