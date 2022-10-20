Ad
euobserver
Liz Truss (l) only two weeks ago was at the Prague summit with EU leaders, establishing the European Political Community (EPC) (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU leaders urge for stability in the UK 'as soon as possible'

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU leaders urged for stability in the UK "as soon as possible", following Liz Truss' resignation on Thursday (20) — after just 45 days in the prime minister's seat.

Truss will enter history as the shorter-serving premier. It is yet unclear who will lead the next Conservative government, with some calling for elections.

"It is not a complete surprise to us," Slovenia's Robert Golob summed up when arriving to the summit. "It was somehow predictable for the last two weeks," he sai...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU warns Truss to stick to Brexit deal
Johnson quits, leaving Brexit headaches to successor
EU takes legal action against UK over post-Brexit trade
No Tories are now defending Brexit — and Truss is noticing
Liz Truss (l) only two weeks ago was at the Prague summit with EU leaders, establishing the European Political Community (EPC) (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections