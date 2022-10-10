New members and energy in focus This WEEK

After the pow-wow and show of unity in Prague last week by 44 European countries, in the face of Russian aggression, this week the EU will get back to the tedious business of enlargement.
On Wednesday (12 October), the EU Commission is expected to put forward its annual assessment of where the candidate countries are on their way to meet the criteria of membership.
Western Balkan candidate countries have also been worried that the ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.