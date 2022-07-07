EU should freeze all funds to Hungary, says study

The European Commission should suspend 100 percent of EU funds to Hungary, say MEPs citing a legal study.

"It's a little over €6bn per year," German Green MEP Daniel Freund told reporters in Strasbourg on Wednesday (6 July).

The statement was backed by MEPs from the centre-right EPP, socialist S&D and the liberal Renew Europe.

It comes after the European Commission in April launched a rule of law probe against Hungary....