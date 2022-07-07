EU should freeze all funds to Hungary, says study

The European Commission should suspend 100 percent of EU funds to Hungary, say MEPs citing a legal study.
"It's a little over €6bn per year," German Green MEP Daniel Freund told reporters in Strasbourg on Wednesday (6 July).
The statement was backed by MEPs from the centre-right EPP, socialist S&D and the liberal Renew Europe.
It comes after the European Commission in April launched a rule of law probe against Hungary....
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
