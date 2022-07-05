Ad
Greek Golden Dawn co-leader and MEP Ioannis Lagos was arrested in Belgium last year (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU Parliament sued over secrecy on Nazi MEP expenses

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Parliament is being sued for refusing to show how jailed neo-Nazi and MEP, Ioannis Lagos, spent EU taxpayer money on himself.

Lagos was sentenced 13 years in a Greek prison for running the Golden Dawn, a neo-Nazi party that was declared a criminal organisation in late 2020.

The secrecy of his expenses was maintained by Lívia Járóka when she was still parliament vice-president overseeing freedom of information appeals.

Járóka once used

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

