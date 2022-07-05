EU Parliament sued over secrecy on Nazi MEP expenses

The European Parliament is being sued for refusing to show how jailed neo-Nazi and MEP, Ioannis Lagos, spent EU taxpayer money on himself.

Lagos was sentenced 13 years in a Greek prison for running the Golden Dawn, a neo-Nazi party that was declared a criminal organisation in late 2020.

The secrecy of his expenses was maintained by Lívia Járóka when she was still parliament vice-president overseeing freedom of information appeals.