Ukrainian forces firing at Russian positions in Bakhmut, south-east Ukraine, on 15 March 2023 (Photo: Evhenii Maloletka)

Names thrown in hat for next EU sanctions on Russia

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU countries are facing pressure to strike a "hammer blow" against Russia with new sanctions after their last "mosquito bite".

Ideas for what to blacklist in the 11th round of anti-war measures are already being whispered by diplomats to the European Commission in Brussels in meetings called "confessionals" in EU jargon.

The new list is expected "in the near future and is likely to feature many names, as with previous packages," an EU official said.

The last round, in Febr...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

