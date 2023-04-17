Names thrown in hat for next EU sanctions on Russia

EU countries are facing pressure to strike a "hammer blow" against Russia with new sanctions after their last "mosquito bite".

Ideas for what to blacklist in the 11th round of anti-war measures are already being whispered by diplomats to the European Commission in Brussels in meetings called "confessionals" in EU jargon.

The new list is expected "in the near future and is likely to feature many names, as with previous packages," an EU official said.

The last round, in Febr...