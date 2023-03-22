Sweden worried by EU visa-free deal with Venezuela

Sweden has resumed EU talks on tightening visas for countries with lots of "unfounded" asylum-seekers, mentioning Colombia, Georgia, and Venezuela.

In what it called "serious abuse" of EU visa policy, the Swedish EU presidency warned that numbers of people claiming asylum after arriving to Europe from visa-free countries were on the rise.

Around 190,000 people did so last year — more than twice the figure in 2021, Sweden noted in an internal memo dated 14 March.

"The mos...