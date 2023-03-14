Lithuania president: Take new members to make EU stronger

Lithuania's president Gitanas Nausėda on Tuesday (14 March) urged the EU to continue supporting Ukraine and to keep its doors open to Moldova, Georgia and Ukraine.

"The fight in the battlefields in Ukraine is a freedom fight, not only for Ukrainians but it is our freedom fight," he told MEPs in Strasbourg as part of a series of speeches by EU leaders to European lawmakers.

"The most effective way to expand the space for peace, stability, and prosperity in Europe has been and will...