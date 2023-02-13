Ad
euobserver
Finland's prime minister Sanna Marin and Ukranian president Volodomyr Zelensky at last week's EU summit in Brussels (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Russia sanctions talk in focus This WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

We are fast approaching the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on 24 February last year.

It is likely one of those days when people remember where they were, and how they felt when they woke up to the news that Europe's security structure has been shaken to the core.

Last week, Ukraine's president Volodomyr Zelensky was welcomed in Brussels as a rockstar by most European politicians. He came to ask for military and financial support, and called for tougher sanctio...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Qatargate? EU parliament's culture of impunity is its own creation
EU green industry plan could spark 'dangerous subsidy race'
Zelensky pleads for jets, EU plans more sanctions
Time to put Antwerp's Russian diamonds on EU sanctions list
Finland's prime minister Sanna Marin and Ukranian president Volodomyr Zelensky at last week's EU summit in Brussels (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections