Wales' message to Europe: 'We'll be back'

Three years since Brexit, the dire warnings of economic decline are coming to pass. The UK's economy is shrinking, and Brexit job losses are biting.

My party, Plaid Cymru — the party of Wales — is firmly a pro-European party. We didn't want to allow the Conservatives to gamble with our economy in 2016, and our long-term aim continues to be for Wales to rejoin the European Union as a member state in our own right.

We sadly lost the argument in 2016 — the Brexit wreckers tapping in...