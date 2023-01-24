Nuclear chief on Zaporizhzhia: 'How long will we be lucky?'

The international nuclear agency's chief has urged MEPs to use their influence to push for a combat-free zone around Europe's largest nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. \n \nRafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) told MEPs on Tuesday (24 January) that the situation around Zaporizhzhia is "pretty intense".
"The establishment of a protection zone is ever more urgent and needed. This is an active combat zone, this nuclear power plant with...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
