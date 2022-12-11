Ad
euobserver
Eva Kaili is one of 14 European Parliament vice-presidents (Photo: European Parliament)

EU parliament suspends Kaili's VP 'duties' over Qatar scandal

EU & the World
Rule of Law
EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

European Parliament vice-president Eva Kaili has had her tasks and duties suspended but retains her seat until a formal vote is taken.

The move follows allegations of corruption likely over Qatar as well as a spate of arrests by the Belgian police, involving some €600,000 in cash, as first reported by Belgian media outlets Le Soir and Knack.

...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldRule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

MEP friendship groups offer 'backdoor' for pariah regimes
Socialists opposed parliament taking Qatar rights stand
Eva Kaili is one of 14 European Parliament vice-presidents (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU & the WorldRule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections