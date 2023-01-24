Ad
German Green MEP Niklas Nienaß speaking in the EU Parliament plenary chamber last week (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Interview

MEPs should fund own foreign trips, German Green says

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

MEPs should pay for their own foreign trips to avoid suspicion of undue influence, a German member of the European Parliament (EP) has said, after rebelling over a recent visit to Azerbaijan.

"We get a budget from taxpayers for expenses like this to unquestionably ensure independence and integrity," German Green MEP Niklas Nienaß told EUobserver.

But there's also "a lot of so called 'friendship groups' to various countries in the [EU] Parliament, which offer nice trips and exclu...

