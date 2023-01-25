UAE's fossil-fuelled high-tech mirage of a green future

Barreling down a highway towards Abu Dhabi at 4am still groggy from my flight, the driver casually waved his hands towards a flickering in the distance. As we swerved around the bend a lone windmill appeared. Its blades blasting red, blue, and green lasers down on a post-apocalyptic junkyard. Framing the sun-stricken wreckage (apparently a themed restaurant) was a sign flashing the words: The Last Exit.

A fitting omen, I thought, if a bit on the nose, because I was invited to attend th...