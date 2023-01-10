Building pan-European media: why is it so hard?

Why don't we have a true pan-European media? It's a question I ask in all earnesty as editor of a news outlet called EUobserver. Yes, we publish about the EU and Europe, and yes, our intended audience are European citizens — but at the same time, we focus on a niche (EU affairs) that a limited audience is interested in. Unfortunately.
Same goes for other — better-known — examples people might throw my way. Euronews focuses mostly on news and busi...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Alejandro Tauber is Publisher of EUobserver. He is Ecuadorian, German, and American, but lives in Amsterdam. His background is in tech and science reporting, and was previously editor at VICE's Motherboard and publisher of TNW.