Building pan-European media: why is it so hard?

Why don't we have a true pan-European media? It's a question I ask in all earnesty as editor of a news outlet called EUobserver. Yes, we publish about the EU and Europe, and yes, our intended audience are European citizens — but at the same time, we focus on a niche (EU affairs) that a limited audience is interested in. Unfortunately.

Same goes for other — better-known — examples people might throw my way. Euronews focuses mostly on news and busi...