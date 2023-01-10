MEP pension fund invested in cluster munition arms industry

Monthly allowances given to MEPs to pay for office supplies were used to purchase shares in the arms, tobacco, mining and fossil-fuels industries to finance a heavily-indebted European Parliament pension scheme.
This included tens of thousands of shares in a US-arms industry that manufactured cluster munitions, banned by a 2008 international convention signed by EU states.
Cluster munitions contain multiple explosive bomblets that carpet a large area and can kill unsuspecting civi...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
