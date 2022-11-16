Ad
euobserver
Boycott Qatar: 'Both the construction and hospitality sectors have been rife with human-rights violations, with documented abhorrent treatment of migrant workers — without whom this World Cup wouldn't be possible' (Photo: Matthew Tempest)

How EU banks underwrote the Qatar World Cup

by Kees Kodde, Amsterdam,

European banks and investors have invested heavily in Qatari sovereign bonds and construction and hospitality companies active in Qatar, paying scant attention to the well-documented human rights violations being perpetrated in those sectors.

This shows the need for financial sector's inclusion into the EU's proposed Corporate Sustainabilit...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Kees Kodde is project leader at Fair Finance International (FFI), an international civil society network of over 100 CSO partners and allies, active in 15 countries, that seeks to strengthen the commitment of banks and other financial institutions to social, environmental and human rights standards.

The Fair Finance International Joint Statement on the role of financial institutions in the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive was written and researched in cooperation with ShareAction, Global Witness, Frank Bold, Sudwind, Brot fur die Welt, WWF, Banktrack, World Benchmarking Alliance.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

