Ad
euobserver
France will no longer relocate 3,500 asylum seekers from Italy (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Paris-Rome spat exposes EU 'solidarity' rift on asylum

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission says solidarity on migration remains — despite Paris refusing to relocate some 3,500 asylum seekers from Italy, under a French EU presidency-inspired proposal to distribute thousands of people across member states.

The French refusal follows a spat with Italy's rightwing government over the Ocean Viking vessel, which was denied a port by Rome to disembark 234 people rescued in the Mediterranean Sea. Ocean Viking eventually disembarked in Toulon, a French port cit...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Italian stand-off with rescue boats, as conditions worsen
EU Commission cannot stop Italy banning rescue boats
EU presidency still looking for asylum relocation pledges
France will no longer relocate 3,500 asylum seekers from Italy (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections