Judges received no training in European law at the time, and did not know how to take cases to the European Court. As a result, everyone continued to apply just national law

How one pioneering Italian woman transformed EU law

by Caroline de Gruyter, Brussels,

Europe, it seems, needs more people like Wilma Viscardini. In the 1950s, she became the first female lawyer in the town of Rovigo, in northern Italy, and one of the few in the entire country specialising in European law.

Later, while working for the legal service of the European Commission, she represented the Commission in landmark cases, such as 'Van Gend & Loos' (1963), before the European Court of...

Author Bio

Caroline de Gruyter is a Europe correspondent and columnist for the Dutch newspaper NRC. She is also a columnist for Foreign Policy and De Standaard. This piece is adapted from a recent column in NRC.

