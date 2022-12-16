Ad
Belgian MEP Frederique Ries is the vice-president of liberal Renew Europe political group (Photo: © European Union 2022 - Source : EP)

MEPs oppose including Morocco in Qatari corruption scandal

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Parliament voted against including allegations of Morocco influence-peddling on a Qatar resolution that also demanded the need for broader transparency and accountability in the European institutions.

An amendment (31) in the resolution tabled by the Left said that Morocco may have also been attempting to influence MEPs, former MEPs and staff through acts of corruption.

It t...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

