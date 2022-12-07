Ad
A war on the EU's doorstep has justified a shifting of the goalposts with regard to arms companies accessing ever-expanding sources of public and private finance (Photo: STNGR industries)

The military-industrial complex cashing-in on the Ukraine war

by Niamh Aine Ni Bhriain, Amsterdam,

Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 media attention has regularly focused on the military assistance provided by states to bolster Ukraine's war effort with Nato members delivering almost $40bn [€38bn] in military aid to date.

Despite this unprecedented outpouring of support, nine months later the war drags on and there has been little public scruti...

Author Bio

Niamh Aine Ni Bhriain is programme coordinator and researcher at the Transnational Institute , the Amsterdam-based NGO founded in 1974 as the international programme of the Washington DC-based Institute for Policy Studies, advocating for justice, democracy, and sustainability.

