The military-industrial complex cashing-in on the Ukraine war

Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 media attention has regularly focused on the military assistance provided by states to bolster Ukraine's war effort with Nato members delivering almost $40bn [€38bn] in military aid to date.
Despite this unprecedented outpouring of support, nine months later the war drags on and there has been little public scruti...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Niamh Aine Ni Bhriain is programme coordinator and researcher at the Transnational Institute , the Amsterdam-based NGO founded in 1974 as the international programme of the Washington DC-based Institute for Policy Studies, advocating for justice, democracy, and sustainability.
Niamh Aine Ni Bhriain is programme coordinator and researcher at the Transnational Institute , the Amsterdam-based NGO founded in 1974 as the international programme of the Washington DC-based Institute for Policy Studies, advocating for justice, democracy, and sustainability.