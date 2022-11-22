The G20 in Bali, ASEAN, and the forgotten art of EU diplomacy

Sometimes there's a glimmer of hope even amid geopolitical turmoil.
The back-to-back leaders' meetings in the Indo-Pacific last week could have degenerated into another brawl between the so-called Great Powers.
They did not. Instead of tough-talk and dangerous sabre rattling, the East Asia Summit in Phnom Penh and the G20 meeting in Bali — as well as other gat...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Shada Islam is an independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project. She is also the editor of the EUobserver magazine.
Shada Islam is an independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project. She is also the editor of the EUobserver magazine.