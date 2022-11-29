Ad
It is a fact that a lot of Arab countries, with Gulf countries in the lead, are struggling with the split between ancient religious laws and contemporary realities

Is the overwhelming critique of Qatar hypocritical?

by Koert Debeuf, Cairo,

With the FIFA World Cup now in full swing, we hear less criticism of Qatar. Fortunately.

Everyone rolled over each other to be as outspoken as possible about everything that is unacceptable in the tiny Arabian peninsula. The harshest comments came mostly from people who have never been to the Arab world, let alone Qatar. In any case, it came across in the Middle East as if Europeans had once again found a reason to run an Arab country into the ground without any knowledge.

Let us...

Author Bio

Koert Debeuf is distinguished adjunct professor at the Vrije Universiteit Brussels and president of the board of EUobserver.

