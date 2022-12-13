Why it's harder than ever to chase autocrats from power

Since September, teachers across Hungary have taken to the streets to demand higher wages. Although several teachers have been fired after having participated, many still formed a 10km chain in Budapest recently.
Meanwhile, demonstrations against the regime in Iran are also continuing steadily, even though hundreds of protesters have been shot and many more have been arrested.
Even in China, protests against the government's dr...
Caroline de Gruyter is a Europe correspondent and columnist for the Dutch newspaper NRC. She is also a columnist for Foreign Policy and De Standaard. This piece is adapted from a recent column in NRC.
