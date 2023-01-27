No record of Latvian MEP's 'official' Azerbaijan trip

Last June, a Latvian socialist MEP went to Azerbaijan and sang its praises — but the EU Parliament committee he claimed to represent had no idea he was there.
The story of Andris Ameriks' freewheeling trip is the second in a series together with Swedish-German investigative platform Blankspot on how Azerbaijan cultivates friends in the EU institutions.
Blankspot's first investigation uncovered ho...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Rasmus Canbäck and Sascha Düerkop are journalists with the Stockholm-based Swedish-German investigative platform Blankspot.
Rasmus Canbäck and Sascha Düerkop are journalists with the Stockholm-based Swedish-German investigative platform Blankspot.