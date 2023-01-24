Wednesday

25th Jan 2023

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

Interview

MEPs should fund own foreign trips, German Green says

  • German Green MEP Niklas Nienaß speaking in the EU Parliament plenary chamber last week (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

By

Listen to article

MEPs should pay for their own foreign trips to avoid suspicion of undue influence, a German member of the European Parliament (EP) has said, after rebelling over a recent visit to Azerbaijan.

"We get a budget from taxpayers for expenses like this to unquestionably ensure independence and integrity," German Green MEP Niklas Nienaß told EUobserver.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

But there's also "a lot of so called 'friendship groups' to various countries in the [EU] Parliament, which offer nice trips and exclusive gatherings outside the official EP protocol," he said.

"You'd think that a paid vacation or a nice party wouldn't change your stance on political issues. But then, if it isn't working, why do the [foreign] regimes continue to pay for it?," Nienaß added.

The MEP spoke out after noisily resigning, last week, from "Rumra & Smart villages", a cross-party group dealing with investment in remote regions.

MEPs' expenses are paid for by the EP when they travel on official delegations.

They also get a special allowance of €4,716 a year to spend on unofficial foreign work trips. They are meant to declare any gift or hospitality worth over €150.

But two of Nienaß' former Rumra colleagues, German liberal MEP Engin Eroglu and Slovenian conservative MEP Franc Bogovič, as well as five of their European parliament staff, last September travelled to Zangilan, in the Nagorno-Karabakh region in Azerbaijan, partly on Baku's payroll.

They covered their own flights, but neglected to declare that Azerbaijan put them up at the Marriot hotel in Baku and wined and dined them on their four-day trip, which included visits to a vineyard, a carpet museum, and tourist attractions.

Nagorno-Karabakh is the scene of recent ethnic warfare between Azerbaijan and Armenia and senior Western diplomats don't go there for fear of looking like they're taking Azerbaijan's side.

Azerbaijan, a fearsome dictatorship, has a reputation for shady PR tactics and so-called caviar diplomacy — luxury trips for foreign politicians in return for favours.

It is also negotiating new energy deals with the EU, bypassing Russia, in an intrigue of geopolitical proportions.

But amid the obvious potential for controversy around Rumra's trip to Zangilan, Nienaß' fellow MEPs planned the trip behind his back, he said.

"Everybody knew that this is a politically-delicate request and that I have advocated for the highest level of independence from the start of the intergroup [Rumra]. Yet, I was knowingly left out," Nienaß said.

"Trust has been broken that we built up among years," he said of his resignation.

Eroglu had been a hawkish critic of Azerbaijan president Ilham Aliyev prior to his trip. But both he and Bogovič spoke well of Azerbaijan while they were there and after coming back.

And even though no one was levelling accusations of corruption, their handling of the Zangilan visit risked further harming the parliament's reputation in the wake of the Qatargate bribery affair, Nienaß indicated.

"I wouldn't put this trip in the same basket as Qatargate. But, of course, it shows how third countries try to influence EU law makers. And that it is accepted," he told this website.

"Questioning of the integrity of some of our members hurts the integrity of all of European politics," he said.

Human error

Details of the Zangilan trip first emerged in an investigation by blankspot.se, a Stockholm-based online media, on 16 January.

The parliament also uploaded an itinerary following media questions.

Eroglu and Bogovič denied wrongdoing and blamed their initial non-declaration of Baku's hospitality on human error by their assistants.

The visit arose after Azerbaijan's EU ambassador contacted him last June to see a "smart village" in Zangilan, Bogovič told blankspot.se.

"During the discussions with the Azerbaijani counterparts we were focusing on the issues related to the revival of rural and mountainous areas and we did not discuss or comment the ongoing conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia," Bogovič said.

Erogul and Bogovič also defended their actions in an email to Nienaß, seen by EUobserver.

"We paid for our own flights, did not accept presents of any sorts," they said, upon learning of his Rumra resignation.

"We even had an explicit agreement with the ambassador of Azerbaijan to the EU that we would not mention or touch upon the conflict with Armenia during our trip in any way," they added.

But for all their pledges of good faith, Nienaß said visits of this sort should in future be openly funded out of the EP's own pockets only.

"Trips to third countries always have to be paid fully by the members ... It should be clear, that we only work for the benefit of the European people," he said.

'Dissolve friendship groups' call

Nienaß advocated the "dissolution of the friendship groups" between foreign capitals and MEPs as a way to "regain trust" with the EU public.

"We must also strengthen whistleblower rights," he said.

"It cannot be, that assistants who know of wrongdoing in their offices have to face sanctions if they speak up," Nienaß said.

It remains to be seen if his proposals catch the eye of parliament reformers in the wake of the still unfolding Qatargate affair.

But blankspot.se, the Swedish and German investigators, plan to shed more light on the Zangilan trip in upcoming articles on EUobserver, opening it up as a case study for debates on how current parliament ethics codes work in day-to-day Brussels life.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. EU-spin campaign blows up in Azerbaijan's face
  2. Qatargate? EU parliament's culture of impunity is its own creation
  3. French official accused of conflict over EU fish lobby job
Qatargate? EU parliament's culture of impunity is its own creation

EU parliament president Roberta Metsola blamed "malign actors linked to autocratic third countries" for the Qatargate corruption scandal. But the parliament's Bureau has for years seeded a culture of impunity where MEPs can get away with almost anything.

French official accused of conflict over EU fish lobby job

A senior French official is being accused of conflicts of interest for spearheading a leading role in Europeche, a fishing-industry lobby group based in Brussels. The hire comes as the EU Commission threatens a lawsuit against France over fishing.

Latest News

  1. MEPs push for explicit consent for online political ads
  2. Nuclear chief on Zaporizhzhia: 'How long we will be lucky?'
  3. To avoid war, enforce the centre
  4. Slow progress on EU poverty sees MEPs demand directive
  5. Europe's response to Musk's Starlink set for 2024 launch
  6. MEPs should fund own foreign trips, German Green says
  7. What happened to the non-Ukrainian refugees from Ukraine?
  8. Germany 'wouldn't veto' Polish tanks for Ukraine

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Europan Patent OfficeHydrogen patents for a clean energy future: A global trend analysis of innovation along hydrogen value chains
  2. Forum EuropeConnecting the World from the Skies calls for global cooperation in NTN rollout
  3. EFBWWCouncil issues disappointing position ignoring the threats posed by asbestos
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersLarge Nordic youth delegation at COP15 biodiversity summit in Montreal
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP27: Food systems transformation for climate action
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region and the African Union urge the COP27 to talk about gender equality

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Friedrich Naumann Foundation European DialogueGender x Geopolitics: Shaping an Inclusive Foreign Security Policy for Europe
  2. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe
  3. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBA lot more needs to be done to better protect construction workers from asbestos
  4. European Committee of the RegionsRe-Watch EURegions Week 2022
  5. UNESDA - Soft Drinks EuropeCall for EU action – SMEs in the beverage industry call for fairer access to recycled material
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us