Ad
euobserver
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen speaking in Davos (Photo: World Economic Forum)

EU unveils green industrial plan to counter US and Chinese competition

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Abu Dhabi,

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen announced on Tuesday (17 January) a plan to boost subsidies and tax breaks for clean-tech companies in the face of US and Chinese competition.

"China has been openly encouraging energy-intensive companies in Europe and elsewhere to relocate all or part of their production," she said, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "To get ahead of our competition, we need to make Europe more investment friendly."

The ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

Will a green industrial arms race with the US spur EU's energy transition?
Squeezing wages is not the answer to inflation
Swedish EU presidency: 'Subsidy not answer' to US green protectionism
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen speaking in Davos (Photo: World Economic Forum)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections