The transparency official argued that it is in the interests of all the MEPs ahead of the 2024 European elections to take action against corruption (Photo: European Parliament)

Official: EU parliament's weak internal rule-making body leads to 'culture of impunity'

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The European Parliament's internal decision-making body should be looked into as the assembly lacks a serious sanctions regime for rule-breaking MEPs, a key transparency official said.

"I urge you to take a look at how the decisions, when it comes to transparency, integrity, ethics, and anti-corruption are taken in this house, and they are taken primarily through the Bureau," Nick Aiossa, deputy director of Transparency International EU told MEPs on Thursday (26 January).

He was...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

