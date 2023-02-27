Ad
euobserver
Hungary's parliament is expected to debate Finland and Sweden joining Nato (Photo: John6536)

Post-Brexit and Nato drama This WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Will he or won't he? It still remains to be seen if British prime minister Rishi Sunak is willing to push through his own party, or with the help of their opposition, his post-Brexit trade deal with the EU.

There was lot of expectation which Sunak built up, partly himself, but we are still waiting for the last twist.

At the end of last week, former prime minister Boris Johnson piled some more pressure on Sunak, suggesting he shou...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Sweden expects Hungary to soon ratify its Nato membership
Orbán sets ball rolling for Nato expansion vote in March
No sign of quick Nato deal, as Turkey and Sweden dig in
No breakthrough, but EU-UK keep talking in sign of Brexit hope
Hungary's parliament is expected to debate Finland and Sweden joining Nato (Photo: John6536)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections