Post-Brexit and Nato drama This WEEK

Will he or won't he? It still remains to be seen if British prime minister Rishi Sunak is willing to push through his own party, or with the help of their opposition, his post-Brexit trade deal with the EU.
There was lot of expectation which Sunak built up, partly himself, but we are still waiting for the last twist.
At the end of last week, former prime minister Boris Johnson piled some more pressure on Sunak, suggesting he shou...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.