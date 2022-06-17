Calls to lower EU gas use, amid Russia supply cuts

Germany has urged businesses and families to do their best to save energy as Russia tightens gas supplies across Europe.
"The time to do this has arrived. Every kilowatt-hour helps in this situation," said Germany's economy minister, Robert Habeck, in a video posted on social media late Wednesday (15 June).
Germany would only be able to wean off Russian gas by mid-2024, according to the minister's comments in April....
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.