The sceptical voices in the EU against granting the Trio states candidacy status rightly claim their political elites, particularly Georgia, partially failed to deliver democracy and good governance reforms (Photo: WikiMedia Commons)

Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine - the case for granting EU candidacy

by Kornely Kakachia and Bidzina Lebanidze, Tbilisi/Jena,

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has revived discussions about EU enlargement as Brussels considers whether the Associated Trio countries (Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine) should be granted candidacy status.

While there are arguments on both sides, we believe that the EU will only benefit from starting the accession process with the associated countries: it will ...

Author Bio

Kornely Kakachia is director of the Georgian Institute of Politics and professor of political science at Ivane Javakhishvili Tbilisi State University. Bidzina Lebanidze is a senior analyst at the Georgian Institute of Politics and a post-doctoral research fellow at the University of Jena.

The sceptical voices in the EU against granting the Trio states candidacy status rightly claim their political elites, particularly Georgia, partially failed to deliver democracy and good governance reforms (Photo: WikiMedia Commons)

