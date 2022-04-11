Chernobyl staff relieved after weeks, but risks remain

After three weeks of working under "extreme pressure", staff at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine, previously under Russian control, were finally relieved over the weekend, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN watchdog based in Vienna, reported on Sunday (10 April).

IAEA director-general Rafael Mariano Grossi welcomed the staff switchover, essential to the site's safe operations, citing "low morale."

The area has been almost completely shut off since...