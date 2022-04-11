Ad
The head of Energoatom, Petro Kotin, recorded abnormally high levels of radiation in the Red Forest in the Chernobyl exclusion zone (Photo: Energoatom)

Chernobyl staff relieved after weeks, but risks remain

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

After three weeks of working under "extreme pressure", staff at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine, previously under Russian control, were finally relieved over the weekend, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN watchdog based in Vienna, reported on Sunday (10 April).

IAEA director-general Rafael Mariano Grossi welcomed the staff switchover, essential to the site's safe operations, citing "low morale."

The area has been almost completely shut off since...

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

